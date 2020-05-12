Young people facing mental health pressures from coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - Social distancing isn't easy for any age group. According to the youth services organization Francis Lauer, some children might be struggling.

They're not in school and not seeing their friends, which could lead them into depression. Counselors at Francis Lauer encourage parents to find ways to keep their kids connected.

"Thinking outside the box, you know, making those phone calls. FaceTiming, Skyping, playing video games together to keep those kids still interacting with their peers is really important," said Shanda Hansen, Community-based Center Director for Francis Lauer.

In an effort to erase the stigma surrounding mental health, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors is proclaiming May as mental health awareness month in the county.