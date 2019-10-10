Young hunters learn about firearm safety

ROCHESTER, Minn- John Russell teaches the firearm safety class at Coyote Creek Outdoors.

"How young should you start with youngsters as far as gun safety goes I would say as soon as they understand what gun safety is about,” Russell said.

Attendees learned these basic rules of firearms handling 1.Treat each firearm as if it is loaded 2. always control the muzzle of your firearm 3. be sure of your target and what is beyond.

He says the class helps young hunters get their firearm safety certificate so they can hunt on their own and it also helps parents talk about guns with their kids. Mother Ann Kasel shares how she approaches the topic of guns with her son.

"I just think that it's with anything that you have to have education the kids on the good and the bad things about it and as long as they are educated and know how to properly use it's not an issue,” Kassel said

Kassel brought her son Noah to Satuday's class.

"I think some people view guns as dangerous and people shouldn't have guns but I think of it as there dangerous people in the world there's but a majority of people are good in the world too."