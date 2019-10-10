Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch View Alerts

Young hunters learn about firearm safety

Russell says the class helps young hunters get their firearm safety certificate so they can hunt on their own

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- John Russell teaches the firearm safety class at Coyote Creek Outdoors.

"How young should you start with youngsters as far as gun safety goes I would say as soon as they understand what gun safety is about,” Russell said.

Attendees learned these basic rules of firearms handling 1.Treat each firearm as if it is loaded 2. always control the muzzle of your firearm 3.  be sure of your target and what is beyond.

He says the class helps young hunters get their firearm safety certificate so they can hunt on their own and it also helps parents talk about guns with their kids. Mother Ann Kasel shares how she approaches the topic of guns with her son.

brought her son to the class.

"I just think that it's with anything that you have to have education the kids on the good and the bad things about it and as long as they are educated and know how to properly use it's not an issue,” Kassel said

Kassel brought her son Noah to Satuday's class.

"I think some people view guns as dangerous and people shouldn't have guns but I think of it as there dangerous people in the world there's but a majority of people are good in the world too."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Something wicked this way comes...we're tracking big changes to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 injured in Rochester fire

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Open House for Highway 14 Analysis

Image

Empty Bowls Fundraiser Happening Today

Image

Preparing for winter

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Parent speaks out about sexual assault

Image

Preparing for a change in seasons

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/9

Image

SAW: Erin Lamb of Stewartville

Image

Highway 65 reopens

Community Events