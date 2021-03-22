Young girl named Junior Flight Crew Member for MercyOne chopper

MASON CITY, Iowa – A little girl has been honored as a 2021 Junior Flight Crew Member of MercyOne’s Air Med Helicopter.

Elena got a flight suite and a ride in the chopper Sunday, but that wasn’t the first time she’d been in the air.



Photos courtesy of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Photos courtesy of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Photos courtesy of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Photos courtesy of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

The MercyOne Air Med team had airlifted Elena to the hospital when it was thought she had Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.