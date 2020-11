OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A dog is going to be euthanized Monday after biting a young child in the head and causing a significant amount of blood loss.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened Sunday in the 3200 block of Grand View Ln. in Salem Township.

The family dog, a 10-year-old German Shepard/Black Lab mix, bit an 18-month-old child in the head.

The child lost consciousness and at one point stopped breathing.

The child was taken to St. Marys Hospital.