Young artists help local law enforcement at 'Paint with a Cop'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kids and cops worked together to make a difference for law enforcement and their family members receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

On Wednesday, families and law enforcement gathered at Castle Community for Paint with a Cop. Kids decorated ceramic piggy banks for House of Shields, a nonprofit organization that provides free lodging for retired and active duty law enforcement and their families receiving care at the Mayo Clinic.

The piggybanks will be put into House of Shields rooms for people to leave donations. The money helps pay for the apartments and anything they need to be furnished with.

Patrol Officer Craig Jacobsen says the event is also a good opportunity for children and law enforcement to interact. "It gives them a good interaction. Lets them know that we're not the bad guys. If something happens, come see us. We're good. We're gonna help them out," he says.

Kids also got to meet K9 Sarge, get fingerprinted, check out squad cars, go on a scavenger hunt, and take home some free law enforcement swag.