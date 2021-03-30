Young Rochester activist recognized by Ms. Magazine

KIMT News 3 -- Young Rochester activist Salma Abdi, 16, is being highlighted in the Ms. Magazine article "25 Under 25: Women of Color to Watch."

When KIMT found out Abdi made the list of young women and girls who are changing the cultural and political landscape, we went to the archives. Within moments, we realized we had interviewed Abdi more than a few times. We interviewed her again on Tuesday night and found her to be a charming, gifted, and effective communicator.

"How did you get the attention of Ms. Magazine," this reporter asked.

"Somebody nominated me," she said with a smile. "Unfortunately, I don't know who it is."

Whoever brought the spotlight to Abdi, she is upbeat about the attention a national magazine will bring to her causes. Those causes are focused on the notion of equity. She has been advocating for change and improvement throughout her formative years.

"So to get this kind of recognition, how gratifying is that?" I asked her during our Zoom call.

"It's beyond gratifying," she said as that bright smile appeared again. "Knowing that there are people seeing the work that I'm doing, people seeing the work all my fellow organizers and activists across the city, the state, the work we're doing!"

Needless to say, Abdi is hopeful this bit of national attention will help her continue to have an impact on the city she loves.

"The Rochester I would like to see going forward is an equitable Rochester where people can live and thrive and be happy."