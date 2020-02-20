Young Republicans start new chapter in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Republicans in Cerro Gordo County are looking towards the future. Thursday evening was the first meeting of the North Iowa Young Republicans at the Historic Park Inn.
The group is open to young adults between the ages of 18 and 40 across North Iowa.
Barbara Hovland is chair of the Cerro Gordo County GOP and says they want to bring as many young people into the fold as possible.
“Their voice is so vital to issues and policy that needs to happen. President Trump has brought a whole new crowd to our party. We welcome everybody and anybody that wants to join us,” said Hovland.
There are several Young Republican groups throughout the state and they are hoping to expand into cities like Waterloo, Iowa City, and Estherville.
Iowa did not have a Young Republican group until last summer, when the first one was formed in Des Moines.
