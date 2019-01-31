Young Construction fire blamed on battery charger

MASON CITY, Iowa – A battery charger is being blamed for a fire at Young Construction.

The Mason City Fire Department says a charger being used on the battery in a truck in the storage area of the business on North Federal Avenue accidentally started the blaze on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3:47 am and spent three hours battling flames in temperatures as low as -25 degrees. The Fire Department says the truck was a total loss but the Young Construction building sustained only minimal fire damage, with additional smoke and water damage.

A total of 23 firefighters and medics work on this fire.