'Young Authors, Young Artists' conference encourages creativity

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All great artists and writers got their start somewhere.

This week, the “Young Authors, Young Artists” conference is hoping to spark creativity in young minds.

More than one-thousand students from 21 schools in Southeast Minnesota are coming together to learn from different presenters like authors and artists.

“We are here to encourage creativity in whatever form that takes,” Terri Michels, one of the presenters and a children’s book author, said. “If it's writing, if it's comics, if it's drawing, pastels, whatever it is. It's to encourage young artists and writers.”

Studies suggest that creativity generally tends to decline as we age. This event is encouraging students to get their creative juices flowing.

“The reason I like art is because you can be creative, do what you want,” Grant Sherger, a student Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, said. “There's not rules like do you want – you have to do this color or you have to do that color. It's just be creative. It can be realistic, different, you could be just crazy. You just think of something and you can just paint it, draw it, it's just so good.”

It’s providing an escape from the everyday stress of classroom work.

“Sometimes when you're in math you kind of zone out and you just start drawing or start writing or one of those twos,” Mia Banks, a student at Bamber Valley Elementary School, said.

It’s allowing kids to dream big, and maybe try something new.

“Nowadays we just need to find that creativity in whatever interests us,” Michels said. “So that's what we're here doing today. Showing new ideas, showing new methods that they can try and hopefully they'll take it home with them and work on it over the summer.”