With Minnesota's stay at home order in place, what does it mean for law enforcement?

While the stay at home order is in place, you will not get pulled over or in trouble if you leave your home.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement will not pull you over if you leave your home during the stay at home order. They're going to enforce the traffic laws as they are, so law enforcement will not stop you just to find out where you're going.

If you do get pulled over though, law enforcement will still follow the social distancing guidelines. You might see officers standing further back or wearing gloves. Captain Scott Behrns with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office explained that's for the safety of everyone involved.

Another thing not changing is the use for 911. Captain Behrns said do not call the number if you want answers on COVID-19 or the stay at home order. He said he understands these are difficult and trying times for everyone, but we all just need to stick together. "Stay with your family, talk to those people you need to talk to," Captain Behrns said. "There are mental health resources available, you can find them on our website. If you need to talk to somebody, make the phone call, do a video chat, talk to somebody and get some help to work through your anxiety."

He explained appreciates the citizens of Olmsted County who are social distancing and listening to the recommendations. "Keep doing what you're doing," said Captain Behrns. "The people have been wonderful to work with, they're very understanding and my hat goes off to the citizens of Olmsted County that are doing a good job. Keep it going."

Community Events