You can pick up a Thanksgiving meal in Rochester and eat it at the Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many families will be staying home for Thanksgiving instead of traveling and for people who have nowhere to eat their meal, the Rochester Salvation Army is opening its doors.

Every year, the Salvation Army serves hundreds of people on Thanksgiving Day restaurant style. Like many other things this year, that's going to look completely different. One thing remains the same though and that's having a warm place to gather and socialize with one another - six feet apart, of course. This year, volunteers won't be in the kitchen handing out the traditional fixings. Instead, you can pick up a prepared meal at Chez Bojji, bring it to the Salvation Army and eat inside.

Major Lisa Mueller said while the CDC is advising people to not gather in person this holiday season, she doesn't want to see people eating their thanksgiving meal on the sidewalk. So the Salvation Army is working with the Public Health Department to make the celebration as safe as possible by limiting the number of volunteers, eating in shifts and sanitizing every chance they get. "Is this the safest thing we can do for this thanksgiving? No, but this is the best we can do in these circumstances," explained Major Mueller. "Remember, these people don't have another alternative. They don't have a home to go to in order to remain completely compliant. So many of the people who come here are already going to be out of compliance because that's the only choice they have and we're making that as safe as possible here."

The Salvation Army wants to follow health guidelines while making the day brighter for as many people as possible. "We know the alternative to this would be people without a place to eat that meal and that's not sanitary and that's not safe," said Major Mueller. "So we think we're working in good faith here to try to make the best of a bad situation."

You can pick up meals from Chez Bojji between noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The Aalvation Army encourages everyone to not show up right at noon so they can practice social distancing inside.