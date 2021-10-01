You can now register to ring for The Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Volunteers can now sign up to ring the bell during The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign in Olmsted County.

The United Way says the annual campaign is its largest annual fundraiser, resulting in one-third to as much as one-half of all the dollars they need to serve struggling individuals and families for an entire year.

Anyone can go to www.registertoring.com to ring a bell in Rochester, Byron, Stewartville, and Chatfield between November 12 and December 24. Anyone needing assistance registering to ring can call 507-288-3663.

“Volunteers who ring bells raise as much as $100 an hour for people in need,” says Major Bob Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester. “I truly don’t think people realize how much of a massive impact bell ringers have on the people we serve. It’s inspiring and we are so, so grateful to the people who give of their time.”

The Salvation Army says it needs to recruit volunteers to ring for 6-8,000 hours in Olmsted County for the six weeks before Christmas.