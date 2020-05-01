You can donate a boxed lunch to a healthcare worker thanks to City Market

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Market isn't able to have customers come and dine in due to the stay at home order. So like many other businesses - the restaurant has been forced to get creative to keep money coming in.

For just $10, you can donate a boxed lunch to anyone you'd like. Co-manager Kathleen Schau said they first started offering this a few weeks ago and have since donated over 700 boxed meals to healthcare workers at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic, and also to folks struggling with homelessness. She explained this has allowed City Market to stay in business during these uncertain times, but the rewarding feeling she has of helping out the community and those on the front lines is even greater. "People are so appreciative and talking about how wonderful Rochester is and how everybody has come together," said Schau. "It's a bad situation, but it makes it better by all the things that people are doing and everybody is trying to help."

Schau said by doing this, they're hoping to boost people's moods. When you donate a meal, they attach a little "from" note, so the person knows who gave it to them. "The people that are getting them, they would go on Facebook and find that person's name and say 'thank you' to them," explained Schau. "It's really rewarding - it gives me goosebumps."

If you would like to donate a boxed lunch to someone, all you have to do is make the purchase and say where or who you want it donated to. City Market will take care of the rest for you. You can call the restaurant to place an order or you can fill out a form on its website.