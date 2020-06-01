Yoga Tribe MN closing studio space, beginning new chapter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While some businesses have the green light to reopen today, others, like gyms and fitness studios, do not.

Yoga Tribe rents a studio space in the Castle Community in Rochester. Because of the small, indoor space and the fact that yoga involves a lot of deep breathing, owner Heather Ritenour-Sampson doesn't foresee being able to instruct yoga there for a while.

Instead, because of the circumstances of the pandemic, she's ending her lease at the Castle and is re-branding her business. She's planning to work with other downtown Rochester businesses to offer health and wellness coaching and consulting and host events in larger spaces.

"Yesterday, my husband and my sister and a friend came to help me pack up my studio space, all our stuff, and I thought, its incredible that you can pack up a dream so quickly. It only took like an hour. Yet you have to let go of things that aren't working to create space for the next amazing idea," says Ritenour-Sampson. "I see a lot of business owners in downtown Rochester doing things like that and I'm excited to be a part of that community."

Yoga Tribe received one of the Keep it Local grants from the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center. It's using funds to rebrand its website and host online content. It also plans to be ready to host in-person events as soon as possible.