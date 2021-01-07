Yearlong drive to improve Mower County septic systems concludes on Tuesday

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County commissioners are scheduled to vote on proposed changes to county septic system rules.

It’s the conclusion of a year-long initiative to bring septic systems across the county into compliance with health and safety ordinances.

“Poorly functioning septic systems are threats to human health and the environment,” says Angela Lipelt, Mower County’s Environmental Services Supervisor. “These proposed revisions will better help us find and fix systems that likely are not removing pathogens, nutrients and other chemicals from wastewater before it enters our groundwater, lakes and streams.”

Mower County says it made record progress during the 2020 construction year working with property owners to get their septic systems into compliance. Overall, 128 new systems were installed, topping a previous record of 125 systems a decade ago, and another eight septic systems already have approval for construction in 2021.

The new septic system rules will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of the Mower County Board of Commissioners, which will begin on 9 am in the lower level of the Government Center.

Some of the major changes proposed include additional compliance-inspection prompts; commercial and industrial septic systems needing to maintain constant compliance either through inspections or operating permits; and septic systems (if not compliant) needing to be upgraded before transferring property or an escrow will need to be established to transfer the property.

Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, those who wish to attend the meeting in person are urged to notify Mower County Public Works staff in advance of the meeting. Social distancing and wearing facial masks are required for attendees.