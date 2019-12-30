Year in review: Looking back at some of KIMT's most-read stories of 2019

January

The year began on a sour note in north Iowa when 10 people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County.

In addition to severe winter weather, the bitter cold killed a man in Rochester while an officer-involved shooting in Albert Lea left one person dead.

A man was charged with murder more than a year after a body was found in rural Floyd County.

February

A man was air-lifted and a horse was killed in truck-buggy crash in Howard County.

A late February storm dropped around a foot of snow in north Iowa and southern Minnesota before blizzard conditions essentially shut down the area.

Rescues, road closures and accidents dotted the area. We were able to capture drone footage on a usually packed Interstate-35 that was closed for hours.

A homicide investigation began as authorities said that 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of rural Chatfield, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 30 in Fillmore County.

March

Authorities identified Garad Hassan Roble, 28, of Rochester, as the man who was shot multiple times and found deceased in March. After a deadly year in terms of homicides in 2018, this was Rochester's first murder of 2019. Multiple people were charged with the crime.

Also in Olmsted County, a 37-year-old man suffered significant injuries after his mother allegedly ran him over on purpose.

The body of a missing 2-year-old child was also found in southern Minnesota on Highway 218 and a Wisconsin man was taken into custody.

April

The body of a missing Mason City woman was found in Marshalltown weeks after she was reported missing.

A woman is Mitchell County was killed in a tree-cutting accident.

An April snowstorm forced the closure of Interstate 35 as winter weather continued to hammer the viewing area.

May

Tornadoes that hit northern Iowa left significant damage and destroyed some buildings at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. The storm resulted in a community rallying together.

A woman was rescued from Fountain Lake in Albert Lea thanks to help from three civilians after a vehicle plunged into the lake.

A stabbing at St. Marys hospital in Rochester left one injured and one person arrested.

A former southern Minnesota police officer was called “cowardly” and the crimes he committed were described as "horrific" as he was sentenced in Olmsted County to nearly 20 years behind bars.

June

One of our most-read stories of the year revolved around an Iowa family asking for kindness after a son committed suicide.

The rain came in waves in June, with some areas receiving more than 7 inches of rain in a short time that caused problems on many southern Minnesota roads. Here are some of the images you submitted.

A pursuit that went from Minnesota into Iowa ended up blocking a portion fo Interstate-35.

July

The body of a missing man was found at a Cerro Gordo County campground. Lawrence "Larry" Howlett, 48 of Sandwich, Illinois, was reported missing on June 8.

Three bodies were found inside a Kossuth County residence in Bancroft. It was later determined to be a double-murder suicide.

The body of a man reported missing was found in Olmsted County. The Rochester Police Department says Andrew Nevenheim was located dead in Silver Lake just before 10 am Sunday. Police say it appears to be a tragic accident and no crime is suspected in his death.

Dustin Honken, a Britt drug dealer and mass murderer who shot and killed five people in 1993, including two children, was set to be executed in January. A judge temporarily halted the execution in November.

Rochester police revealed more information about a potential murder-suicide at a property on the city’s northwest side.

August

A tragic crash in southeastern Minnesota on Interstate-90 resulted in six people being killed. Three were from Minnesota and three were from Wisconsin.

Multiple NIACC students were hailed as heroes for rescuing a man from the campus pond.

An explosion at a Hancock County business resulted in a 62-year-old man being killed.

September

The mother of a missing Mower County man told KIMT that her son, Steven Holm, was found dead. His body was found at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park in Fillmore County.

One man was in custody after a pursuit, an attempted carjacking and shots being fired by a deputy during a situation that began in Albert Lea and concluded in Worth County.

Authorities say a body found in Albert Lea in August was that of 21-year-old Nicholas Richard Ramirez, who went missing this summer.

October

For the second time, a mistrial was declared in the second-degree murder trial of Alexander Weiss in Olmsted County. Weiss was on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018.

Authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal Floyd County crash. The Iowa State Patrol said 9-year-old Royce Fisher was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead on an Austin sidewalk and authorities were trying to piece together how it happened.

A SE Minnesota community came together to remember Gabriella Lou Brown, who was diagnosed with leukemia just over a week after her 1st birthday and died in October.

November

They are two signs of American patriotism - the flag and a bald eagle. Those two things came together at a Pine Island school thanks to some thoughtful third-graders.

The 2019 Election season came to fruition with many contested races in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. You can find all of our coverage here.

A westbound semi hauling fertilizer product crashed with an eastbound car in Dodge County and killed two from Blooming Prairie and a 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash just north of Mason City.

December

Lois Riess, the Blooming Prairie woman jailed in Florida on murder charges for killing her look-a-like and has also been charged in the death of her husband, pleaded guilty to charges in Florida. Riess pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information. She was sentenced to life in prison.

A 35-year-old Coralville man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting that left a 43-year-old Algona woman dead at a Kossuth County bank.

More than 25 vehicles, including six semis, were involved in a crash on I-35 near Owatonna that resulted in a detour being put in place on Interstate-35.

A 20-year-old Lake Mills man is facing multiple charges in connection to a head-on crash on New Year’s morning that left 10 people injured.