Yard waste pickup resumes Monday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Yard waste collection season resumes Monday at 7 am in Mason City.

Leaves and grass clippings may be placed in 30 gallon biodegradable bags while branches smaller than four inches in diameter may be tied in bundles no longer than four feet and no thicker than 18 inches in diameter. All should be placed at the curb by 7 am on garbage collection day.

Do not use wire to tie branch bundles together.

Branches larger than four inches in diameter must be taken to the landfill or chipped for mulch.

Yard waste bags are available at grocery and retail stores and there is a 50 pound weight limit per bag.