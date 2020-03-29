Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Yard waste pickup resumes Monday in Mason City

Bags should be at the curb by 7 am.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 2:59 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Yard waste collection season resumes Monday at 7 am in Mason City.

Leaves and grass clippings may be placed in 30 gallon biodegradable bags while branches smaller than four inches in diameter may be tied in bundles no longer than four feet and no thicker than 18 inches in diameter. All should be placed at the curb by 7 am on garbage collection day.

Do not use wire to tie branch bundles together.

Branches larger than four inches in diameter must be taken to the landfill or chipped for mulch.

Yard waste bags are available at grocery and retail stores and there is a 50 pound weight limit per bag.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Image

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Image

Sean Weather 3/28

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Community Events