Yammy Bear aims to spread positivity in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City native Charles Jackson is on a mission to spread positivity to our youth through a colorful character named Yammy Bear.

You may have seen him around Rochester at your local Kwik Trip or Walmart. Yammy Bear is out to teach a lesson to kids through dancing.

Two weeks ago he made his first appearance in the Med City. Whether it's busting a move or taking photos with members of the community, Yammy Bear wants to spread positivity.

"It's giving the message that we care, they matter and that as a community we need to just bring joy to each other and it starts with the youngest people I feel like," Jackson's partner CarolAnn Marie said.

Like most mascots, Yammy doesn't talk, Marie does for him. She said the best parts of his appearances are the smiles it brings everyone.

"That look on their face, like pure joy, just pure joy and you wouldn't think it could be that simple, but it's really that simple with kids," she said.

Yammy plans to make stops in 104 cities and 197 Kwik Trips to meet as many people as possible.