Yaggy Trucking keeps going through pandemic: 'We're able to contribute to America, kinda keep it moving'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trucking industry is one of many making adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic.

That include Yaggy Trucking in Rochester. Owner Steve Yaggy tells KIMT News 3 that because of closures at some facilities, their customer base has changed. This has forced them to switch gears on the gype of freight they haul.

Yaggy said they're able to haul essential goods out of Southern Minnesota, the problem is their back haul or what they return is operating at 50-percent of what it normally is.

Of the 50 people Yaggy Trucking employs, both full and part-time, non have had to be laid off or furloughed. Yaggy attributes that to the Paycheck Protection Program.

"It's gonna give us money as a company to make up that gap between what my loss of income and what the employees need for their paycheck," Yaggy said. "So it's doing exactly what it was supposed to do for us."

Even though their income has taken a hit, Yaggy is thankful the industry he's in is deemed essential.

"We even feel like we're part of the solution, you know and not the problem," Yaggy said. "We're able to contribute to America, kinda keep it moving, and keep essential things in the stores and people's homes and yeah feel lucky about that."