YSS Francis Lauer launches $1 million capital campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa – YSS Francis Lauer is launching a $1 million fundraising drive to help pay for a transformation of its Mason City campus.

The organization says the project includes a new wellness center, an updated education wing, a renovated inpatient unit for adolescent addiction treatment, a new crisis intake center, and significant improvements to the expanding outpatient behavioral health clinic. $2.8 million of the $3.8 million cost has already been donated by:

Steve and Vicki Sukup, $1 million

Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, $1 million

First Citizens Charitable Foundation, $200,000

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa, $200,000

And additional commitments by the Hanson Family Foundation, County Social Services, and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Foundation.

YSS Francis Lauer says raising the remaining $1 million will be the goal of its “Building Hope Community Campaign and issued the following statement:

“For several years, YSS Francis Lauer has watched the demand for mental health, addiction treatment, and crisis services outgrow their current campus, which was constructed 20 years ago. The team at YSS has researched, planned, and prepared for an opportunity to address the needs of youth and families in North Iowa.”

“The campus transformation will place an emphasis on trauma-informed care and design, offering a welcoming environment conducive to recovery. The goal of trauma-informed care and design is to improve one’s sense of identity, worth, dignity, and empowerment – all key aspects of maintaining mental health and healing.”

For more information, including video testimonials about the project from community leaders, click here. Donations can be made on line or checks may be mailed to YSS Francis Lauer, 50 N. Eisenhower Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. Include “Building Hope” in the memo line