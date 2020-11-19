YMCA still providing a service to the community in the age of COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic continues to change our daily routines, including getting a workout in at the local gym. But in Mason City, the YMCA seems to be unphased.

The YMCA has stepped up precautions, including spacing out cardio machines and sanitizing after each use, and the pool area is open by reservation. In addition, masks are required to be worn to enter and while inside the YMCA by both staff and members/guests, though you do not need to wear one while working out on a cardio machine or in the lap pool and therapy pool. Also, the after school program and out-of-school program for youth are still open, and the community and individual locker rooms remain open. However, there have been some other changes: sports like pickleball, pick-up basketball and racquetball are inactive for the time being, youth basketball has been postponed, and group exercise classes and swimming lessons are cancelled. Self play for basketball and racquetball is allowed.

The facility is continuously sanitized and wiped down in high traffic touch spots, with front desk staff wiping down doors and the front area throughout the day, and the locker rooms and bathrooms are wiped down hourly.

CEO Heath Hupke is committed to keeping the YMCA open, as it provides much more than just offering a place for people to swim and run.

"It's beyond the exercise, it's beyond the walls. It's being able to provide a safe space, especially during these times, for our kids, our families, our senior citizens, the ones who are often asked to stay inside. But we are providing a safe opportunity for them."

For more information, contact the YMCA at 641-422-5999.