Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigating chlorinated water spill into Cedar River

A fisherman alerted the City of Austin to a strong chlorine smell on the Cedar River.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Wednesday, the City of Austin's Public Works department reported a spill to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The following information is according to the State Duty Report on the incident.

A fisherman alerted the city to a strong chlorine smell on the Cedar River. The YMCA, which is in the process of moving from an old location to its new one, dumped its swimming pool. It started Monday morning and finished at noon on Tuesday. The old YMCA site is across the street from Mill Pond.

A noticeable thaw is visible in the pond where the spill happened, but the report does not mention the thaw or specify if it is a result of the chlorine water spill.

The YMCA says this process is done annually. According to Parks and Recreation, the city also does this with the city pools, but they have to monitor the chlorine. The YMCA did not have numbers on the chlorine level to report.

The MPCA tells KIMT it is still gathering information on the incident to see if further action needs to be taken.

The Mower Soil and Water Conservation District is warning ice fishermen to be aware of the contamination.

