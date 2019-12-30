Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

YMCA hands out bags of food to those in need

In hopes of bringing awareness to the need for food, the nonprofit's teamed up with YMCAs across the state.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- One in eight children struggles with hunger in Minnesota. This according to Sheridan Story, a twin cities nonprofit. In hopes of bringing awareness to the need for food, the nonprofit's teamed up with YMCAs across the state. About 27 YMCA are handing out bags full of nutritious food.

Keely Proeschel works at the Rochester YMCA and says the team effort's been a success.
Two weeks ago they started with five hundred bags now only 50 are left.
She says people may not realize it but hunger can impact anyone.

"Especially during winter and summer breaks there is food insecurity,” Proeschel said. “So during those times, we partner with the Sheridan Story for those that might be food insecure or maybe even embarrassed to ask for help from family or friends.”

About 500 bags were put out two weeks ago for the public and now 50 remain. The bags will be available until January 5th. After that, the YMCA will still be continuing its hunger initiative through its community food pantry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 1°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Image

Holiday Winter Gear Drive

Image

Countdown to Real ID

Image

Children's Museum moving

Image

Guth & Baxter Meet with Voters

Image

Registered Voters on the Rise

Image

Bags of Food

Image

Hanukkah and Diversity

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/30

Community Events