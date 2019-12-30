YMCA hands out bags of food to those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn- One in eight children struggles with hunger in Minnesota. This according to Sheridan Story, a twin cities nonprofit. In hopes of bringing awareness to the need for food, the nonprofit's teamed up with YMCAs across the state. About 27 YMCA are handing out bags full of nutritious food.

Keely Proeschel works at the Rochester YMCA and says the team effort's been a success.

Two weeks ago they started with five hundred bags now only 50 are left.

She says people may not realize it but hunger can impact anyone.

"Especially during winter and summer breaks there is food insecurity,” Proeschel said. “So during those times, we partner with the Sheridan Story for those that might be food insecure or maybe even embarrassed to ask for help from family or friends.”

About 500 bags were put out two weeks ago for the public and now 50 remain. The bags will be available until January 5th. After that, the YMCA will still be continuing its hunger initiative through its community food pantry.