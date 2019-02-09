Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

YMCA announces new early childhood learning center in Rochester

The YMCA Rochester is opening a new early childcare learning center.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Families were able to get a sneak peek of a new childhood center learning center in Rochester.
The center is on Valleyhigh Drive NW in Rochester and will serve 155 students from six weeks to five years old. Abbey Trom works at the new center and she says this will be helpful for families looking for another option for childcare.

“Sometimes unfortunatley it's better for the parent to be a stay at home parent instead of being in the workforce where they may want to be because childcare is so expensive,” said Trom.

Doors open at the center March 4th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Electric cars in cold weather

Image

YMCA Childcare Center

Image

Polar Plunge

Image

Tracking Snow, Snow, and MORE Snow.

Image

Mohawks swimmers head to state

Image

Mohawks tab Krusey as next head football coach

Image

RCTC men's basketball hopes to grab more wins before regional tournament

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grandson of survivor speaks

Community Events