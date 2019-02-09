YMCA announces new early childhood learning center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Families were able to get a sneak peek of a new childhood center learning center in Rochester.

The center is on Valleyhigh Drive NW in Rochester and will serve 155 students from six weeks to five years old. Abbey Trom works at the new center and she says this will be helpful for families looking for another option for childcare.

“Sometimes unfortunatley it's better for the parent to be a stay at home parent instead of being in the workforce where they may want to be because childcare is so expensive,” said Trom.

Doors open at the center March 4th.