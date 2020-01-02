Wykoff man sentenced for chainsaw burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Wykoff man is sentenced for stealing chainsaws.

Tyler Lance Jensen, 33, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for on incident on December 28, 2018, where authorities say he was caught on video stealing two chainsaws from a locked garage in Taopi.

Court documents state Jensen returned the saws after being confronted by the garage owner but then sent harassing text messages to his victim after the crime was reported.

Jensen has been given five years of supervised probation.