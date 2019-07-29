Wykoff man pleads guilty to chainsaw burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused chainsaw thief is pleading guilty.

Tyler Lance Jensen, 32 of Wykoff, was charged in January with 2nd and 3rd degree burglary, 1st degree tampering with a witness, and misdemeanor theft. Court documents state Wykoff was caught on video stealing two chainsaws from a locked garage in the city of Taopi, then returned them after he was confronted by the owner of the garage.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says after the crime was reported, Jensen sent harassing text messages to the victim. One of the messages allegedly said “It will be in your best interest to do everything in your power to make sure no charges get pressed.”

Jensen pleaded guilty Monday to 3rd degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for November 14.