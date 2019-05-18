Wykoff man hurt in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Fillmore County driver is hurt in a two-vehicle collision Saturday.
It happened just before 11:30 am at the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 58 in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kieran Joseph Walsh, 20 of St. Paul was driving an SUV west when he crashed with the northbound SUV driven by Harlan Louis Schmidt, 85 of Wykoff.
The State Patrol says Schmidt suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
Goodhue police, fire, and ambulance and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted at the scene.
