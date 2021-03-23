Wyatt Boynton-Deno named MSHSL's 'Most Valuable Teammate'

KASSON, Minn. - The Minnesota State High School League honors a weekly ‘Most Valuable Teammate.’ Each recipient should have a positive influence on their team, exemplify leadership and sportsmanship, and is respectful, reliable and supportive of others.

For the Kasson-Mantorville wrestling program, there is no question about who that is.

“I was a really good wrestler for the team and I was very incorporated with the wrestling team,” said Wyatt Boynton-Deno.

Suddenly, things took a turn for the worse.

“I was diagnosed in second grade with a PNET (primitive neuroectodermal tumor),” he said.

Wyatt had to step away from the mat. While the future may have looked uncertain, one thing was for certain. His brothers had his back.

“The wrestling team was very supportive and they put on a benefit for me and made a whole bunch of donations for my family,” he said.

Years later, Wyatt was ready to give wrestling another chance but quickly realized he wasn’t up to speed, forcing him to make another difficult decision.

“It was a little hard but after some discussing with my family and they were like ‘why don’t you just be a manager?’ I’d still be getting wrestling and stuff, just not as much, you know?”

For Wyatt, wrestling isn’t a hobby. It’s a way of life. Through every practice and every match, he is there. It’s a job he doesn’t take lightly.

“To always be included. It’s a commitment for me to staying busy and keep myself busy and I just choose to do it. I’m very grateful to be in the wrestling program because Kasson is such a great program to be in and I love being on the wrestling team and helping the guys out,” he said.

Head Coach, Jamie Heidt, said Wyatt brings a smile and lots of energy to practice every day, looking for ways to contribute to the team and that he is truly the KoMets Most Valuable Teammate.