Wrongful death lawsuit against Mason City Country Club is dismissed

MASON CITY, Iowa – A lawsuit over a fatal fall at the Mason City Country Club has been dropped.

Derrick Berhow, 34 of Belmond, died after he fell off the back of a golf cart in the County Club’s parking lot on August 23, 2018, and hit his head. His wife, Mandy Berhow, sued Mason City Country Club, Culver Hahn Electric Supply, and Keith A. Halfwassen of Jewell.

Mandy Berhow argued that Mason City Country Club and Culver Hahn Electric Supply are responsible for Halfwassen becoming intoxicated at a golf event and that Halfwassen was driving the cart her husband fell off of. All three defendants denied any responsibility.

Mandy Berhow has now filed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled. Court documents do not list any reason for the dismissal.