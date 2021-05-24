Wrong-way driver in Rochester arrested for DWI, fighting with deputy

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wrong-way driver was arrested early Saturday morning after he was spotted by a deputy before quickly changing course.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 2:10 a.m. on 19th St. NW when an SUV turned into the wrong lane and was heading toward the deputy.

The vehicle, driven by Sarah Drysdale, 38, of Rochester, was stopped on Highway 52 on the ramp to Highway 14.

Drysdale appeared to be under the influence and fought with a deputy, kicking a female in the arm and shoulder.

She is facing charges of third-degree DWI, fourth-degree DWI, obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.