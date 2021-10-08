Wrong-way driver blamed for crash, forcing several vehicles off the road in Olmsted, Dodge counties

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A wrong-way driver is being blamed for causing at least one crash and forcing several vehicles off the roadway.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted from Olmsted County about a driver on Highway 14 heading westbound in the eastbound lane.

A crash in Olmsted County was caused by the wrong-way driver, who was later identified as a 25-year-old man from Faribault.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and boxed it in just east of the Kasson Highway 14 exit.

The man claimed the incident was caused by a medical condition but indications of impairment were detected.

Charges are pending.