Life threatening wrong way crash in NE Iowa involves Byron semi driver

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Byron driver is hit by someone going the wrong way in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the collision happened around 7:10 am Sunday in Chickasaw County. Hunter Poppe, 21 of Shell Rock, exited Highway 18 and was going north in a pickup truck in the southbound lane of Highway 63 and crashed nearly head-on with the semi driven by Ricky Toutges, 58 of Byron.

The State patrol says Poppe was not wearing a seat belt and suffered life-threatening injuries. Poppe was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Toutges was wearing a seat belt and suffered only minor injuries.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Iowa DOT, New Hampton fire, rescue, and ambulance, and MercyOne Air all assisted with this incident.

This crash remains under investigation.