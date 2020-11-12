Write-in candidate wins Byron School Board position

BYRON, Minn. - The 2020 election had more than a few curve balls, not the least of which was a victory earned by a write-in candidate for the Byron School Board.

Initially it was unclear just who that victorious candidate was but KIMT News 3 has found out Matthew Prigge will join the Byron School Board at the beginning of the year.

Prigge has previously served on the board for about 17 years but took two years off.

Prigge had intended to be on the ballot but missed the filing deadline when he went down to Iowa to help out in the wake of Derecho that tore through the state.

He explained, "The 11th, which was the day that I was planning on going in and filing, I ended up going down there to help out a friend try to get his property cleaned up, so I missed the filing deadline."

As for how he was able to gain enough support to win his write-in campaign Prigge says he set up a Facebook page promoting his candidacy and word spread quickly.

There are a few things Prigge says he wants to change including minimizing bullying and creating more inclusion for all people.