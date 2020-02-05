CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County teen gets a suspended sentence and probation for sexual misconduct with children.
Carter Ryan Goodell, 18 of Goldfield, was given two five-year prison terms Wednesday but those sentences were suspended and he will instead spend five years on supervised probation. He will also have to complete all recommended sex offender treatment and sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
Goodell pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child for exposing himself to a three-year-old in June 2018 and touching the genitals of a five-year-old in December 2018.
Related Content
- Wright County teen gets probation for sex crimes
- Wright County man pleads guilty to sex with teen
- Sex abuse charges filed against Wright county teen
- Teen charged with 18 crimes gets probation
- Guilty plea in Wright County sex abuse
- Prison for Wright County sex abuser
- Waterloo man gets probation in Mitchell County sex crime case
- 25 years of probation for Rochester sex crime
- Eagle Grove man gets probation for sex crime
- Sex with teens means probation for Austin man
Scroll for more content...