Wright County man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

Joe Casiano
Takes plea deal and gets consecutive sentences.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – Sexually abusing a child is sending a Wright County man to prison.

Joe Angel Casiano, 55 of Eagle Grove, has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say all the crimes involved the same victim during the same incident.

Casiano has now been sentenced to up to 30 years behind bars and a $500 sex offense penalty.

Casiano was arrested in August. Two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse and one count of indecent exposure were dismissed as part of a plea deal

