Wright County man sentenced for shooting at a bus

Jason Bouska
Jason Bouska

Gets a deferred judgment on one charge.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 8:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – Shooting at an occupied bus lands an Eagle Grove man probation.

Jason Jacob Bouska, 39, was accused of firing several shots at a bus in the Union Pacific Railroad Yard in Eagle Grove on December 6, 2018. No one was injured in the shooting. Eagle Grove police say Bouska was seen with a handgun that was matched to evidence from where the shooting happened.

He pleaded guilty to carrying weapons and reckless discharge of a firearm. Bouska was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and $1,250 in fines. He also received three years of probation and a deferred judgment for a change of 2nd degree criminal mischief. If Bouska successfully completes the probation, that crime will be removed from his record.

