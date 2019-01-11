Wright County man sentenced for child porn

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County man gets 10 years in prison for child pornography.
Timothy Ray Roberts, 49 of Rowan, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and pleaded guilty to five of them. He was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for each count, with two terms to be served consecutively and the other three concurrently for a total of 10 years.
Roberts has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in fines and civil penalties.
Roberts was arrested in August 2018 after law enforcement said he used a social media service to transmit photos of nude underage girls. Investigators say images of nude underage girls were also found on Roberts computers.
The investigation that led to this conviction and sentence started with a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
