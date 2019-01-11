Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wright County man sentenced for child porn

Timothy Roberts Timothy Roberts

Gets consecutive sentences.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County man gets 10 years in prison for child pornography.

Timothy Ray Roberts, 49 of Rowan, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and pleaded guilty to five of them. He was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for each count, with two terms to be served consecutively and the other three concurrently for a total of 10 years.

Roberts has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in fines and civil penalties.

Roberts was arrested in August 2018 after law enforcement said he used a social media service to transmit photos of nude underage girls. Investigators say images of nude underage girls were also found on Roberts computers.

The investigation that led to this conviction and sentence started with a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Image

Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Image

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Community Events