Wright County man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

Arrested in August 2019.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County man accused of sexually abusing a child is pleading not guilty.

Joe Angel Casiano, 54 of Eagle Grove, was charged in August with three counts of 2nd degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent exposure. Authorities say all the crimes involved the same victim during the same incident.

A trial has been scheduled to start on November 5.

