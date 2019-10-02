Wright County man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County man accused of sexually abusing a child is pleading not guilty.
Joe Angel Casiano, 54 of Eagle Grove, was charged in August with three counts of 2nd degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent exposure. Authorities say all the crimes involved the same victim during the same incident.
A trial has been scheduled to start on November 5.
