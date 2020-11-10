Wright County man charged in Fort Dodge double-homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Wright County man is one of five charged for a Fort Dodge double murder.

Authorities say Jamael Cox and Tyrone Cunningham were found shot to death in the 900 block of 10th Avenue SW on June 16. After an investigation involving 13 law enforcement agencies, charges of 2nd degree murder have been filed against:

Michael J. Shivers, 55 of Eagle Grove.

James C. Davis Jr., 35 of Fort Dodge.

Michael J. Wells, 35 of Fort Dodge.

Darrell L Jones, 23 of Fort Dodge.

Jeremiha R. Hatten, 22 of Fort Dodge.

Shivers, Davis, Wells, and Jones are also accused of being felons in possession of firearms.

Fort Dodge police say Shivers, Davis, and Jones have been arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail on $505,000 cash-only bond. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Wells and Hatten and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

Fort Dodge police say this investigation has resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and significant quantities of narcotics.

Assisting with this investigation has been:

- Fort Dodge Fire Department

- Webster County Sheriff’s Office

- Webster County Medical Examiner’s Office

- Webster County Attorney’s Office

- Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation

- DCI Criminalistics Laboratory and Crime Scene Unit

- Iowa State Patrol

- Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team

- Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner

- Iowa Office of the Attorney General

- Sac County Sheriff’s Office

- Ida County Sheriff’s Office.