Wright County man among four pleading not guilty to Fort Dodge murders

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Four of the five men charged in a Webster County double homicide are pleading not guilty.

The bodies of Jamael Cox and Tyrone Cunningham were found shot to death on June 16 in the 900 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge. 13 law enforcement agencies cooperated in an investigation which lead to two counts of 2nd degree murder being filed against:

Michael J. Shivers, 55 of Eagle Grove.

James C. Davis Jr., 35 of Fort Dodge.

Michael J. Wells, 35 of Fort Dodge.

Darrell L Jones, 23 of Fort Dodge.

Jeremiha R. Hatten, 22 of Fort Dodge.

Shivers, Davis, Wells, and Jones have also been charged with felons in possession of firearms.

Not guilty pleas have been entered by Shivers, Davis, Jones, and Hatten. Their trials are scheduled to begin on March 23, 2021. Wells has not yet entered a plea.