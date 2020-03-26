Wright County has first case of coronavirus

CLARION, Iowa – The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wright County.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jarika Eisentrager says the infected person is currently self-isolating at home. Wright County was not among the new cases announced this morning by state health officials.

“We continue to urge all residents to make prevention a priority by following these measurers,” says Wright County Environmental Health, Epidemiology, and Emergency Preparedness, Sandy McGrath, RN.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for a least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

• Limit contact with other individuals.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says about 80% of those infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus will experience only a mild to moderate illness. If you are only mildly ill, you do not need to be tested to confirm you are infected but are asked to stay home and isolated yourself from others until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath has improved)

• At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.