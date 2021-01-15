Wright County drug dealer going to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Wright County man is headed to federal prison over meth and gun crimes.

Bobby Hernandez, 50 of Eagle Grove, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hernandez distributed at least 750 grams in the Eagle Grove and Wright County areas between January 2017 and October 2019.

On April 29, 2019, Hernandez was arrested in Webster County on April 29, 2019 for a probation violation. At the time of this arrest, officers seized over 7 grams of methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Hernandez also distributed over 6 grams of methamphetamine on two occasions in June and August of 2019 to individuals cooperating with law enforcement. He was arrested again on August 15, 2019, in Fort Dodge on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, officers seized a bag under the car seat where Hernandez had been sitting. The bag contained small quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, and a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a homemade silencer affixed to the barrel.

Hernandez has now been sentenced to 12 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Police Department, Fort Dodge Police Department, and Iowa DCI.