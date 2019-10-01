Clear
Wright County driver among three hurt in western Iowa collision

Happened Tuesday afternoon in Shelby County.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HARLAN, Iowa – A Wright County driver is among the injured after a two-vehicle collision in western Iowa.

It happened southeast of Harlan in Shelby County just before 1 pm Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says Raechel Spengler, 21 of Eagle Grove, was eastbound on F58 and Matthew Strong, 24 of Harlan, was driving north on Maple Road. The Patrol says Strong failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with Spengler. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.

Both drivers and a passenger in Strong’s vehicle, Rose Strong, 22 of Harlan, were injured.

Raechel Spenger was taken to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Matthew and Rose Strong were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DOT Enforcement, Walnut Rescue, Harlan Fire Department, and Chadwicks Towing assisted at the scene.

