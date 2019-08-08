Clear

Wright County crash sends two to the hospital

State Patrol says one driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa – Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle collision in rural Wright County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3 pm Wednesday. The southbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Negless, 27 of Clarion, and the eastbound vehicle driven by Kayne Carlson, 18 of Eagle Grove, crashed at the intersection of 290th Street and Keokuk Avenue. Both vehicles wound up in the southeast ditch.

The two drivers and Lattrell Word, 20 of Eagle Grove, a passenger in Negless’s vehicle, were all injured. The State Patrol says Carlson was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. The State Patrol says Negless’ life was saved by wearing a seat belt and was taken to Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

