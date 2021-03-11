Wrestling teams approach postseason with caution

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday marked the first day of the wrestling postseason in the North Star State. While teams are eager to take the mat, COVID-19 remains a major concern.

In order to limit the possible spread of the virus, section tournaments have been moved to smaller venues as opposed to large arenas such as the Mayo Civic Center.

Century Athletic Director, Mark Kuisle, says teams are doing everything they can to be as safe as possible.

“I don’t think it’s anything special. They’re washing their hands, they’re doing what they can, cleaning equipment – all of those things,” Kuisle said.

Some teams are going to more extremes than others. Kuisle made mention of one coach who didn’t allow any outsiders into practices and didn’t have any activities the last week of the regular season in hopes of his team being perfectly healthy for the postseason.

When it comes to taking precautions, Kuisle believes teams have been prepared for such circumstances for years.

“Wrestling has always dealt with the skin issues and skin concerns on a yearly basis. They’re well aware of when they need to shut down and they need to take some time if they get an outbreak.”

With so many uncertainties and challenges facing teams, he commends them for making it to this point in the season.

“For as close of contact as you have in the sport of wrestling, again, it’s amazing what these kids and coaches have done to get this far in the season.”

The Minnesota State High School League has also moved the state tournament to St. Michael-Albertville Mar. 25-27.