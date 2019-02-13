DES MOINES, Iowa - The Osage, Crestwood, and Lake Mills wrestling teams all took to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday for the 2019 IHSAA State Duals.
In Class 1A, Lake Mills placed fifth. In Class 2A, Osage defeated Crestwood 37-33 in the 3rd place match,
Click the video player above to watch highlights from the semi-finals.
Due to technical difficulties, the 3rd place highlights will be available Thursday morning.
Related Content
- Wrestling state duals highlights
- IA HS Wrestling State Duals Bracket
- 2019 IHSAA state dual wrestling pairings announced
- HIGHLIGHTS: GHV Wrestling quad
- Saturday's wrestling sectional highlights
- NIACC wrestling drops hard-fought dual against Iowa Central
- ON TO STATE: District wrestling highlights/results
- State Wrestling Tournament Brackets
- Minnesota state wrestling- Saturday
- Tuesday's local sports: Prep basketball highlights and wrestlers compete to reach state duals
Scroll for more content...