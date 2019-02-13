Wrestling state duals highlights

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Osage, Crestwood, and Lake Mills wrestling teams all took to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday for the 2019 IHSAA State Duals.

In Class 1A, Lake Mills placed fifth. In Class 2A, Osage defeated Crestwood 37-33 in the 3rd place match,

Click the video player above to watch highlights from the semi-finals.

Due to technical difficulties, the 3rd place highlights will be available Thursday morning.