Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wrestling state duals highlights

All three local wrestling teams place in the top-five.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Osage, Crestwood, and Lake Mills wrestling teams all took to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday for the 2019 IHSAA State Duals.

In Class 1A, Lake Mills placed fifth. In Class 2A, Osage defeated Crestwood 37-33 in the 3rd place match,

Click the video player above to watch highlights from the semi-finals.

Due to technical difficulties, the 3rd place highlights will be available Thursday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Image

Tow Companies Hard at Work

Image

Student Athlete of the Week: Cullen Schriever

Image

Iowa state wrestling duals

Community Events