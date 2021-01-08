Minnesota high school wrestling sees big changes in 2021

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Wrestling is one of many sports that will look very different because of the Coronavirus. In Minnesota, teams are doing what they can to ensure that the season goes on without a hitch.

"We're ready to do whatever we need to do have a season," GMLOS Head Coach Randy Smith said.

To make sure the season is a go, the team is staying cautious.

They're divided into two groups at practice, varsity and junior varsity. Only one group is allowed into the wrestling room at a time.

Each wrestler has an assigned partner to grapple with. Everyone's temperature is taken before practice and hand sanitizer is frequently used. Masks are worn when not wrestling.

It's a big change, but Smith says the athletes understand the bigger picture.

"These guys will do whatever they're asked to do to be able to compete and if wearing masks and staying separate from their friends is what they need to do then they'll definitely do that," he said.

Unlike hockey or basketball, wrestlers will not be wearing a mask when they compete. Even though they're in constant close proximity with others, Smith belives they can still stay safe.

"Wrestling has always been pretty preventative when it comes to bacteria and diseases," he said. "We clean a lot and we're going to continue to clean a lot and we are even cleaning a little bit more."

It's still unknown whether winter sports will have a state tournament. The Bulldogs are hoping they can return to St. Paul again in 2021.

"Hopefully we can have one," wrestler Cameron Sneed said. "Just wrestling sections is not as fun as being in the state tournament."

New to this season, only triangulars will be held, meaning three schools per meet. Smith said the team will use two separate buses to get to meets.

Games in Minnesota can begin Thursday.