Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

MASON CITY, Iowa – Wrestling is seeing a high-rise in interest from girls but not just from those partaking in the sport at the collegiate level. Meet Cindy Holland; school nurse by day, mother by morning and night, and kickboxer by hobby. “I’ve been coming here on and off for three years and the last month and a half, I’ve decided to join the rest of the crew on what I call the second shift because they are the fighter,” said Holland. While she continues to train for her February 1st match in Dubuque, she has two daughters both under the age of 10, who are following in the family tradition of wrestling. Holland says it is a sport that can teach valuable life lessons. “It teaches them to have perseverance, it teaches them to dig down deep and really go after what they want. You can be getting pinned and beat up on the mat but you’ve got to keep going.” With the sport growing among mothers and young children, it has also become increasingly popular among high schoolers. One week ago,

Meet Cindy Holland; school nurse by day, mother by morning and night, and kickboxer by hobby. “I’ve been coming here on and off for three years and the last month and a half, I’ve decided to join the rest of the crew on what I call the second shift because they are the fighter,” said Holland. While she continues to train for her February 1st match in Dubuque, she has two daughters both under the age of 10, who are following in the family tradition of wrestling. Holland says it is a sport that can teach valuable life lessons. “It teaches them to have perseverance, it teaches them to dig down deep and really go after what they want. You can be getting pinned and beat up on the mat but you’ve got to keep going.” With the sport growing among mothers and young children, it has also become increasingly popular among high schoolers. One week ago,

“I’ve been coming here on and off for three years and the last month and a half, I’ve decided to join the rest of the crew on what I call the second shift because they are the fighter,” said Holland. While she continues to train for her February 1st match in Dubuque, she has two daughters both under the age of 10, who are following in the family tradition of wrestling. Holland says it is a sport that can teach valuable life lessons. “It teaches them to have perseverance, it teaches them to dig down deep and really go after what they want. You can be getting pinned and beat up on the mat but you’ve got to keep going.” With the sport growing among mothers and young children, it has also become increasingly popular among high schoolers. One week ago,

While she continues to train for her February 1st match in Dubuque, she has two daughters both under the age of 10, who are following in the family tradition of wrestling. Holland says it is a sport that can teach valuable life lessons. “It teaches them to have perseverance, it teaches them to dig down deep and really go after what they want. You can be getting pinned and beat up on the mat but you’ve got to keep going.” With the sport growing among mothers and young children, it has also become increasingly popular among high schoolers. One week ago,

“It teaches them to have perseverance, it teaches them to dig down deep and really go after what they want. You can be getting pinned and beat up on the mat but you’ve got to keep going.” With the sport growing among mothers and young children, it has also become increasingly popular among high schoolers. One week ago,

With the sport growing among mothers and young children, it has also become increasingly popular among high schoolers. One week ago, IAWrestle released its inaugural girls wrestling rankings. On Saturday, the IWCOA held its first-ever girls state wrestling tournament. Holland says it is great to see the same passion she and her family have for the sport to be spreading so rapidly. “Women have just as much strength and tenacity as boys do so I think it’s great they’re getting the opportunity to show that on the mat,” said Holland. Regardless, she says it is important for women to support

“Women have just as much strength and tenacity as boys do so I think it’s great they’re getting the opportunity to show that on the mat,” said Holland. Regardless, she says it is important for women to support one another as the sport grows. “I would love to see north Iowa have a group of girls that even if it was once a month that could meet and get together, support each other, and do a wrestling practice just so they can see they’re not alone.” To view the latest high school girls wrestling rankings, click here. To view the results from the IWCOA State Tournament, click here.

“I would love to see north Iowa have a group of girls that even if it was once a month that could meet and get together, support each other, and do a wrestling practice just so they can see they’re not alone.”

To view the latest high school girls wrestling rankings, click here.

To view the results from the IWCOA State Tournament, click here.