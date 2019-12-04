Clear
Wrestling community comes together for former Iowa all-American, 4-time state champion diagnosed with leukemia

Iowa's Brandon Sorensen, right, takes Iowa State's Chase Straw to the mat during their 149-pound match in an NCAA college wrestling meet, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 9:28 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 9:31 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa - More than $65,000 has been raised in less than a day for Brandon Sorensen, a four-time NCAA all-American at the University of Iowa and a four-time Iowa state champion who announced he is fighting cancer.

It was announced Tuesday that Sorensen has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“I am prepared to beat this disease, and there is no wait. The challenge is right in front of me and I am all-in. I know I am not alone in this fight. I have the very best doctors, resources, and family you could possibly hope for, and I know that we will beat this,” Sorensen said.

More than 1,000 people have donated. The GoFundMe account set a goal of $30,000. That number was doubled in less than a day.
Sorensen was a four-time prep state champion for Denver-Tripoli.

