Wrench Warmers are warming up for their competition

High school students in Blooming Prairie are getting an extra lesson outside the classroom, they're learning how to build robots.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 7:36 AM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 7:42 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - Five years ago, students from Blooming Prairie High School created a robotics team called the Wrench Warmers.

Since then, they've competed in multiple competitions and continue to grow each year. The season only goes from January until their competition in March, but the students are meeting up to 15 hours a week, outside of school, to build their robot. This year, 22 students are on the team preparing for the regional competition. A lot of research goes into the process.

One of the head coaches, Sarah Oelkers, said the students see what's available in the world right now and include that into their robot. She said Wrench Warmers is more than just building robots, though. The students are more than willing to put in the extra work because they see the value in it. "In this sport, we call it a sport, the kids learn life skills that they can actually take and they can go do a career based off the skills they learn," explained Oelkers. "They can go take the soft skills they learn and apply it to whatever they go in to."

Oelkers said the students are always looking for new ideas and ways to be creative. She said being on the robotics team helps set the students up for their future. "Being able to talk to people in public, knowing how to approach a different situation," explained Oelkers. "But even within a season, it's really nice to see the growth that some of these kids develop. And it happens at the most unexpected time."

On Saturday, Wrench Warmers is having their second open house where they try to increase awareness about what robotics is and give the community the chance to see what the students are working on.

